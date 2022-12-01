Big Update On Ruby Soho's AEW Return

It's been almost three months to the day since Ruby Soho stepped foot inside an AEW ring, but the top women's wrestling star made a dramatic return Wednesday night and picked up right where she left off in September.

Soho, a.k.a. Dori Prange, made her unexpected return during last night's episode of AEW "Dynamite," attacking Tay Melo in the ring. Soho has been off AEW television since September's All Out pay-per-view event, where she sustained a legitimate broken nose after Melo dropped her in the ring in a match for the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships. In October, Soho shared a photo of her recovery, noting she had trouble breathing out of her nose following the injury.

The AEW star, who was formerly known as Ruby Riott in WWE, suddenly appeared behind Melo in the ring on Wednesday night and began beating her up. After Soho chased Melo down to the walk-up ramp, the Indiana native hit Melo with her "Destination Unknown" finisher – an homage to the lyrics of Rancid's song "Ruby Soho."

Soho had been seen near AEW television last night as "Dynamite" took place in Indianapolis, Indiana – roughly 60 miles southeast of her hometown Lafayette, Indiana – which added to the crowd's excitement to see the hometown favorite back in the ring. Since debuting in AEW last year, Soho has routinely enjoyed strong fan support. Though the former WWE star has yet to capture a championship with her new promotion, Soho did come out victorious in the 2021 women's Casino Battle Royale match at All Out when she made her initial debut.