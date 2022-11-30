Backstage AEW Update On Ruby Soho

Ruby Soho has been one of the most popular talents in AEW since joining the company during last year's All Out as the Joker entrant in the Casino Battle Royale. However, she hasn't been seen on AEW programming since suffering a broken nose in the All Out Zero Hour pre-show during a match for the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships. She has since successfully undergone surgery to correct the injury as fans have been clamoring to see her back in the squared circle, and it might be closer than they think.

Fightful Select is reporting that they were told by sources and talent within the company that Soho was spotted "near the site of tonight's AEW Dynamite" at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. While the report mentioned that the window for her return and any plans for her future currently remained unknown, they noted that "she'd made her home in nearby Lafayette, [Indiana], which could also explain why she was said to be around."

As the possibility that Soho may appear on tonight's "Dynamite" lingers, it has been announced that tonight's show will feature the third match in the Best of Seven Series for the AEW World Trios Championships between Death Triangle and The Elite. "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson will also be taking on ROH, AAA & IWGP Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood while Anna Jay A.S. goes head-to-head with Willow Nightingale. AEW World Champion MJF will also be addressing AEW fans, and TBS Champion Jade Cargill will be holding a title celebration.