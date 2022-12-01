MJF Makes Veiled References To WWE Executives On AEW Dynamite

During last night's "AEW Dynamite," MJF made some of his most direct references to WWE's leadership to date, while denigrating some of the promotion's most iconic figures as being inferior to his greatness.

The new AEW World Champion, in his first televised promo since winning the top title at the Full Gear pay-per-view, returned to one of his favorite talking points — January 1, 2024, the supposed expiration of his AEW contract and "the bidding war of 2024" – and predicted he would receive "the biggest money contract in the history of our business." He then used his time to bash AEW owner Tony Khan and seemingly praise WWE's co-CEO Nick Khan and Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

"I just pray to God the right Khan foots the bill," he said. "And Lord knows I ain't talking about Tony, no, no. I am talking about my boy, Jolly Old Saint Nick, and my other boy, The Game –- Trips."

MJF declared he would enjoy a "long and fruitful illustrious reign as world champion," adding that he plans to defend his title "very rarely" in order to force fans to "reach into your pockets, with the small amount of money that you have, and buy a pay-per-view in hopes to see someone dethrone me." He then circled back to WWE targets by predicting he would have a championship reign longer than anyone in that promotion's history.

"I am about to have a world title reign that will make Hulk Hogan, JBL and Jeff Jarrett's seem short and sweet," he said. "I am about to have a world title reign that is going to make that schmuck Bruno Sammartino roll in his s***ty little grave." Sammartino famously enjoyed the longest WWE Championship reign in history, holding the title for 2,803 days.