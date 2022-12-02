Insane Clown Posse's History In Wrestling, Explained

The Insane Clown Posse have been a fixture of the pro wrestling business since their arrival in the 1990s. Even if you've never heard their music, you've more than likely seen or otherwise been made aware of ICP at some point. Their face paint has been a widely parodied look and their fans, the Juggalos, have often been the subject of widespread notoriety.

Their music has always been an eclectic mix of hip hop and surreal horror tinted visuals that often lampoon serious subjects. With an aesthetic this bonkers and a fanbase this loyal, it only makes sense that ICP and pro wrestling would pair well together. From the indies to some of the biggest companies in the world, the Posse have certainly left their mark on the squared circle. But, for those who need an education — not on magnets, but on Insane Clown Posse's history in wrestling — this is for you.