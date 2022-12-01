William Regal Compares Orange Cassidy To WWE Legend

William Regal thinks very highly of AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy and sees a fellow wrestling legend in the "Freshly Squeezed" champion: Rey Mysterio.

On the latest episode of his "Gentleman Villian" podcast, Regal recalled being impressed with Mysterio in a 1996 WCW match against Dean Malenko and wanting to work with the Lucha libre prodigy.

"As soon as I saw Rey Mysterio, I was saying 'Please put me on with him,'" Regal recalled, adding nearly a year passed before he had the chance to go up against Mysterio in the first of a series of bouts. Regal noted that the size difference between them – he is six-foot-three and Mysterio is five-foot-four – was never an issue.

"It's just knowing how to do a job," he said.

Regal said he had a similar reaction in wanting to go up against Evan Bourne after watching him in the WWE ring. Today, Mysterio is still with WWE and Regal is at AEW – and he claimed if he was still active as a wrestler, he would seek a match against All-Atlantic Champion Cassidy, adding he would be happy to flip Cassidy's persona from heel to babyface.

"I could make him into as good of a good guy as anyone, knowing the skill set I know," he said. "I'd be happy to wrestle him."

Regal stressed the synergy between wrestlers is crucial to success, but both parties have to bring something to the ring to make it work for audiences. He recalled how he conducted a match for students "with nobody there – with an invisible man – and still made it work."