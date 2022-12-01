Backstage WWE Update On Kevin Dunn

World Wrestling Entertainment has undergone massive internal changes throughout the second half of 2022. Following chairman and CEO Vince McMahon's announcement of retirement, his daughter Stephanie McMahon stepped up as Co-CEO, alongside Nick Khan. The company would continue alterations at the corporate level, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque being named the Executive Vice President of Talent Relations and Head of WWE Creative. In September, Levesque rose to Chief Content Officer. Along with the promotions, the company also released one of the key players from the major hush money investigation: John Laurinaitis.

Despite speculation of another major departure, one name has seemingly remained under WWE's wing. Executive Vice President of Television Production Kevin Dunn was notably absent from the company's recent WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event, as confirmed by Fightful Select. However, Dunn is said to be "still with WWE," with no plans for him to leave the company at present.

Dunn's continued presence in the company has widely remained in question in prior months. In June, Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston appeared on "Busted Open Radio," claiming that now Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon didn't get along with Dunn, as the two "don't like each other," he said. Two months later though, Paul Levesque shared an interesting quote on WWE's new regime, indicating a positive sign for Dunn.

Per ESPN, Levesque expressed their plan "to continue the legacy" of WWE's foundation, but also continue to expand the company's endeavors. However, "Triple H," said that "the only way" to achieve that goal was "with a team" of all the moving parts in the company's internal structure, including acting Co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, himself, and producer Kevin Dunn.

While conflicting reports have arisen in the past regarding Dunn, it appears that Dunn is staying put for now.