AEW Dynamite Garners Lowest Key Demo Rating Since Early 2021

The 11/30 "AEW Dynamite" on TBS continued to remain under 900K overall viewership for a third week in a row, but the alarming aspect of the viewership figures released by various outlets is that AEW's flagship show garnered the lowest 18-49 key demographic rating since March 2021.

The show – headlined by MJF's first promo segment as AEW World Champion and Round 3 of The Elite vs. Death Triangle's seven-match series – was viewed by an average of 870,000 viewers, down from last week's 880,000 viewers. On a positive note, the show did see a slight year-over-year increase in overall viewership, as the December 1, 2021, episode of the show was viewed by an average of 861,000 viewers.

In the coveted 18-49 demo, the 11/30 "AEW Dynamite" scored a 0.26 rating, significantly down from last week's 0.32 rating. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.26 rating represents 344,000 viewers, down from last week's 421,000 viewers in the same 18-49 demo. This number is the show's lowest key demo rating since the March 31, 2021 episode, which was one of the last instances of AEW going head-to-head against "WWE NXT" on Wednesday nights.

It should be noted, however, that these figures are only for "AEW Dynamite" airing in its regular slot Wednesday nights on TBS, and don't include the several times the show was preempted due to other sporting events airing on the WBD networks.

AEW's flagship show was on a hot streak over the summer, notching up over 1M viewers for five weeks in succession for the first time in the show's history – for episodes airing from 8/24 until 9/21. However, "AEW Dynamite" has struggled to hit the 1M mark since the 10/5 episode which was headlined by Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevera vs. Bryan Danielson & Daniel Garcia in the main event.

It remains to be seen if AEW can bounce back in the ratings for next week's show, which will be headlined by the Dynamite Diamond battle royale, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Jake Hager & Daniel Garcia, and an interview with new AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter.