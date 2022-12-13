Dusty Rhodes Once Tried To Keep A Pet Donkey In His Apartment

The Texas Outlaws, the tag team of Dusty Rhodes and Dick Murdoch, quickly rose to professional wrestling success in the early 70s, but it would later be a personal matter that perhaps earned them true "outlaw" status.

Texas natives Rhodes and Murdoch began their professional wrestling careers a mere two years apart — 1967 and 1965, respectively. While "The American Dream" drove to Boston, Massachusetts to start his pro wrestling career, "Dirty" Murdoch began much of his early work in the Midwest.

The duo would soon finally cross paths to forge a run as multi-time tag team champions. In late 1968, they won their first set of belts, becoming the North American Tag Team Champions in the NWA. In the following three years, Rhodes and Murdoch continued their winning ways, racking up more gold in the National Wrestling Federation, World Championship Wrestling (Australia), and again in the NWA.

Beyond the ring, the two formed a friendship on the road, and at home. Eventually, the tag team partners became roommates, moving into an apartment together in Edina, Minnesota. Shortly after that, Rhodes and Murdoch welcomed, or "smuggled" in, a third member to their household.