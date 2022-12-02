Tony Khan Reportedly Gave Top AEW Star Blessing For International Match

A feud that got a primary focus on AEW television will seemingly culminate at Wrestle Kingdom and that's all thanks to Tony Khan. Before "Brawl Out" happened, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks found themselves in a contentious feud with Will Ospreay and The Aussie Open. Then the latter went away, the former was taken off TV, and the story was left open-ended.

However, it was revealed in November that Omega would be facing Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom 17. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," this all came under the blessing of Khan, who had given his stamp of approval ever since Omega and Ospreay started a back-and-forth on Twitter. A match at Wrestle Kingdom was the plan all along Meltzer reports, even with a lot of the meat behind the story playing out on "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage."

Ospreay and Omega took plenty of shots at one another, including Omega criticizing Ospreay's five-star matches and saying that Jay White was the star New Japan needed, not Ospreay. Omega was injured at the time of those comments, but when he did return, Ospreay didn't shy away from questioning Omega's physique when he stepped back in the ring. Not only that, but Ospreay had a shirt on Pro Wrestling Tees that stated he was "Better Than 'The Best' Bout Machine" with a graphic that had Ospreay delivering Omega's One-Winged Angel. According to Ospreay, Omega issued a "cease and desist" to Ospreay and the tee was removed from the site.