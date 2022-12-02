Backstage Updates On Cody Rhodes' Recovery And WWE Return

Cody Rhodes made a dashing return to WWE on the first night of WrestleMania 38 back in April, defeating Seth "Freakin" Rollins in an impromptu match. However, two months into his comeback, "The American Nightmare" was ruled out of action indefinitely after suffering a pectoral muscle tear. Despite the setback, Rhodes successfully performed in his advertised Hell in a Cell match against Rollins at the namesake event. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion has yet to return to WWE programming since the Hell in a Cell premium live event in June, but a fresh update on his recovery has provided some insight into how close Rhodes is to being back in the ring.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rhodes' recovery is "going well." It's said that the former AEW star has been working heavily with some top level trainers to gain size and strength in a bid to weigh 240 pounds upon his return. The report added that Rhodes is back to normal in regard to his training and gym work.

Despite the apparent progress, there's still no word on Rhodes' return date. However, WON speculates that WWE will want to keep Rhodes' return a surprise, which would seemingly point to a likely comeback at an event such as the Royal Rumble; Rhodes could enter the men's Royal Rumble match as a surprise participant. Interestingly, the report suggests that Rhodes' natural return to television would be to reignite his last feud with Rollins, though this may pose a difficult scenario for WWE — if Rhodes returns as a babyface — because Rollins is also now considered a top babyface in the company.