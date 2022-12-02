All Japan Stable Reportedly Inspired Jon Moxley And Bryan Danielson's BCC

The Blackpool Combat Club was not a means to get the likes of Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson over, but the two veteran stars wanted to help give the shine to some of AEW's younger talent. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," the original concept for the group was pulling a page out of early-'90s All Japan Pro Wrestling. Danielson and Moxley wanted the Blackpool Combat Club to mirror Jumbo Tsuruta's group, helping to establish the up-and-coming stars of the AEW roster by either fighting them or tagging with them in an effort to bring them up to the next level on the card.

As it stands now, the Blackpool Combat Club consists of Moxley, Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta, the latter being the perfect example of the group utilizing the Tsuruta formula, which was originally adapted from Giant Baba. Yuta had some devastating and bloody bouts with Moxley and Danielson before he was initiated into the BCC, and he's now set to face a former prospect of the group, Daniel Garcia, at ROH Final Battle. It was heavily teased that Garcia would be aligning himself with the BCC over the sports entertainment-oriented Jericho Appreciation Society, but the rug was pulled out from under fans when Garcia proved his allegiance to Chris Jericho. Still, Garcia's matches with BCC members went a long way toward establishing him as a star in AEW.

Another name that was heavily teased for the group was Lee Moriarty, who ultimately ended up a member of heel stable The Firm, albeit after having well-received matches with both Danielson and Moxley. Two weeks ago, Moriarity lost to Hook on an episode of "AEW Rampage" in challenging for the FTW Championship.