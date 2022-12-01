Daniel Garcia's ROH Pure Title Opponent Announced For Final Battle

Daniel Garcia has been the ROH PURE Champion for 85 days and will break the 100 day mark if he is able to defend his title successfully at ROH Final Battle. It was announced on "AEW Dynamite" on November 30 that Garcia would be putting his title on the line against Wheeler Yuta. This will be the third time Yuta and Garcia have gone toe-to-toe this year with the ROH PURE Championship on the line — the first time being at Death Before Dishonor in July. Yuta retained the title on the night, however, his luck would not be the same in their second match.

On September 7, Garcia defeated Yuta for the ROH PURE Championship in their second match in Garcia's hometown of Buffalo, New York. Their match at Final Battle will be their rubber match, however, considering they are two of AEW/ROH's youngest stars, there is a very good chance the two men will eventually meet in the ring again one day.

Throughout his 85 days as champion, Garcia has defended the title successfully twice. Garcia's first defense came on the November 15 edition of "AEW Dark" against Brock Anderson, over two months after first winning it. Garcia also successfully defended his title against former "NXT" North American Champion Leon Ruffin on the November 14 episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation." Before they meet at Final Battle, Yuta will team with Blackpool Combat Club stablemate Claudio Castagnoli to take on the team of Garcia and Jake Hager, a man who likes his hat. Prior to their matches in AEW, Garcia and Yuta wrestled their first match together on an independent show in 2021, with the match ending in a time limit draw after 60 minutes.