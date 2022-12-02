Taya Valkyrie Reveals 'Fun Fact' About Her Finisher

Professional wrestling evolves in many different facets over time, including performance style, in-ring psychology, and move variations. Performers often reference or expand upon previous generations' bodies of work when configuring their own unique moveset, for example, including their finishers, and "Le Wera Loca" Taya Valkyrie is no exception. The current Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champion recently revealed a "fun fact" about her signature finishing maneuver, which she named Road To Valhalla.

Road To Valhalla looks similar to the Glam Slam finisher of WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, who popularized the move. On Twitter Thursday evening, Valkyrie wrote that when Impact Wrestling suggested she adopt the Glam Slam move, she first asked Impact producer and former acquaintance of Phoenix's, Gail Kim, "to text Beth Phoenix to ask if it was ok." Phoenix said it was fine, effectively granting Valkyrie permission to utilize her famous maneuver. Valkyrie would later rename her iteration of the move to align with her character.

Both the Glam Slam and Road To Valhalla consist of a chickenwing facebuster — typically, both arms of an opponent are hooked in an upwards position as the wrestler stands behind them and lifts them up into the air, then sending their opponent's face crashing down onto the ring canvas. Another adaptation of the move can be seen thanks to All Elite Wrestling's Jade Cargill, who frequently performs it as a finisher under the name Jaded.

When she's not providing "fun fact[s]," Valkyrie is busy winning championships. Outside of Impact Wrestling, she holds four other titles, including the AAA Reina De Reinas Championship and the MLW Featherweight Championship.