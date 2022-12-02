Kevin Owens Would Love To Resume Feud From WWE's Pandemic Era

Kevin Owens seems to have revived his rivalry with WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The two clashed at Royal Rumble 2017 in a No Disqualification match while Owens was in the midst of his first Universal Title reign. Four years later, the roles were reversed, as Reigns defended his title against Owens, this time in a Last Man Standing match at the 2021 Royal Rumble. That bout took place in the empty WWE ThunderDome at Tampa Bay's Tropicana Field, and it was the last time the two met one-on-one.

But their feud recently sparked up again when Owens joined Drew McIntyre and the Brawling Brutes to battle The Bloodline inside WarGames at Survivor Series. Owens and his teammates came up short, but there was noticeable tension between "The Prizefighter" and "The Tribal Chief." During a recent episode of "After The Bell," Owens told Corey Graves that he wants another shot at Reigns, but this time in front of way more people.

"I don't think much has changed honestly," Owens said. "I think I was pretty well-equipped back then, too, and it just didn't work out that way for a multitude of reasons. I just think there's unfinished business. The story's just not done, and I think a lot of people watching would agree," Owens added. Remarking on the time in which their last encounter happened and the unique circumstances, Owens thinks now is as good a time as any to add back in the missing element. "I would love to be able to recapture that and see what happens when it's in front of a sold-out arena or sold-out stadium," he continued, "and feel the energy of the crowd watching what's unfolding in front of them."