Dan Severn Gives His Thoughts On Triple H And The Kliq

Unlike The Kliq, Severn says he didn't play politics backstage, and didn't cozy up to any factions. To illustrate the position he saw himself as holding in the company, Severn told Hausman a story about sitting backstage in the cafeteria area one day, when Jim Cornette, who was working for WWE at the time, walked over to him.

"He goes, 'What you doing there, Dan?'" Severn said. "I go, 'Jim, I'm doing what I normally always do. I'm conducting business, using my time wisely.' He goes, 'I'm not sure what it is that you're doing there, Dan.' He goes, 'A lot of the boys are nervous around you.' I go, 'Because I'm not joining into their drugs, I'm not joining into their drinking. Cause I don't do that. That's not my cup of tea. I don't need to do that. I don't need to be part of their network. I'll work with them.' I go, 'Jim, I'm an ass-kicker, not an ass-kisser.' And I kept it like that."

While The Kliq didn't exist onscreen, its members — including Michaels, Triple H, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman — were consistently positioned at or near the top of the card while they were active in-ring competitors. Severn, in contrast, was only with WWE from 1998 to 1999, and would not win championship gold with the company, though he did pick up major victories over the likes of Owen Hart and Ken Shamrock.