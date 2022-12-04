12 Most Memorable Mick Foley Opponents Of All-Time

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cactus Jack. Mankind. Dude Love. Mick Foley wore many faces throughout his career and each and every one of them created amazing memories. Sometimes he'd make you laugh as a big cuddly teddy bear of a man, and other times he was scaring you with some of the most intense promos and bumps wrestling had ever seen. No matter the name or the location, he was always entertaining you as few others could. It didn't matter what his character was, or if he was a hero or villain, Foley was consistently one of the most fun parts of whatever promotion he was in. A true hall of fame talent.

What better way to look over the hardcore icon's career than with a look at his most memorable opponents? Along the way we'll make stops in WCW, ECW, WWE, and even briefly touch on Japan and TNA. One thing we think you'll end up noticing is how so many people on this list had their absolute best matches and most legendary moments against Foley. It's fitting for a man that gave more to wrestling than he took to have a list where so many of his most memorable opponents probably owe more to Mick than he does to them. But the people who he gave the most to, as we think you'll be reminded of by the time we're through, are the fans.