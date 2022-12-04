Wrestling Entrances That Didn't Go As Planned

If you have any hope of succeeding in the world of professional wrestling, you'll want to focus on fleshing out a few key areas. First and foremost is your in-ring skills, because if you can't carry yourself to a decent match, you won't get very far in this line of work. Then, of course, is your overall presentation, which encompasses a handful of important things. The ability to cut a good promo is paramount, as is building an attention-grabbing character that fans can connect with. Putting together a memorable entrance is crucial as well when it comes to fleshing out your persona.

Across numerous companies and eras, wrestlers have gone out of their way to craft entrances applicable to their characters and capable of hyping up audiences. From Triple H shooting water out of his mouth while standing on the ring apron to the Ultimate Warrior sprinting at full speed before shaking the ring ropes with all his might, it's clear that a good entrance can leave a lasting impression on fans. With that said, entrances, much like virtually every other aspect of wrestling, can go off the rails and live on in fans' collective memory for the unexpected moments they create.

Sometimes, wrestling entrances don't go as planned. Some cases are hilarious, while others are a bit worrisome, but there's no denying that they're all equally unforgettable. Here are a few particularly well-remembered ones.