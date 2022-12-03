Drew McIntyre And Sheamus Will Get Title Shot On 9/12 WWE SmackDown

Drew McIntyre & Sheamus will receive a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on next week's "WWE SmackDown" in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

It was announced on the 12/2 "WWE SmackDown" that McIntyre & Sheamus will challenge the winners of The Usos vs. Matt Riddle & Elias title match scheduled for the 12/5 "WWE Raw" in Washington, D.C.

The match was set up after The Bloodline's Sami Zayn defeated Sheamus in a singles bout thanks to an assist from Jey Uso. Later in the night, just as The Bloodline prepared to leave the arena for dinner, Sheamus ambushed The Usos with his shillelagh. Sheamus then made it clear that he & McIntyre had their sights set on The Usos' WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship, and will await the winner of The Usos vs. Elias & Riddle title bout.

While McIntyre last held WWE tag team gold along with Dolph Ziggler in late 2018, Sheamus hasn't held any championship gold in WWE since he & Cesaro lost the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship to The Usos at WrestleMania 35.

Meanwhile, The Usos recently crossed the 500-day mark of their historic title reign, and are widely expected to hold onto their titles until WrestleMania 39, where they are rumored to wrestle Zayn & Kevin Owens. It remains to be seen if Owens gets involved in their title match on Monday's "WWE Raw," a week after he confronted The Bloodline and once again urged his longtime friend Zayn to tread carefully, reminding him that he'll never truly be accepted as a member of The Bloodline. Fans on social media believe The Bloodline will eventually turn on The Honorary Uce, which could lead to the rumored Zayn-Owens reunion.