Lately, both Dolph Ziggler and the WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre, have been playing quite a game of chess with each other before their main event match for the Championship at Extreme Rules next weekend.

Back in 2018, Ziggler and McIntyre, at one point, were a tag team. On WWE's The Bump, Ziggler recalls their brief formation and what he took away from their time together.

"I see him backstage at RAW, and I was like, 'Man, I remember seeing this guy, and I like seeing him around.' I really enjoyed that he wanted to get rid of a lot of people in the locker room who were going three-quarters speed," Ziggler recalled. "He wanted everyone to go 100 percent. He goes, 'We need to get rid of these hangers-on.' I said, 'I have a great idea: let's make this happen [and become a tag-team].

"If I wanted to have someone have my back and get some things done around here, it was him. I'm very proud of him. No matter what I say."

Ziggler admits that taking some time off from the WWE last year was bittersweet. Before he left, he had several matches with the future upcoming WWE Champion, Kofi Kingston. Though he's made it clear on numerous occasions that it should have been him becoming the Champion, he thought Kingston deserved that victorious win at WrestleMania 35.

"There were some feelings there, but not hard ones," Ziggler stated towards Kofi Kingston winning the WWE Championship. "I'm a huge Kofi Kingston fan. I feel like I'm more of a fan because of the matches we had. We had so many matches back to back to back. I was so happy for him to get that moment [at WrestleMania 35]. I was bummed that I missed watching him win it live."

