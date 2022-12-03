Matt Hardy Describes Dynamic Between Vince McMahon And Jeff Hardy

On the surface, high-flying Jeff Hardy might not seem like Vince McMahon's ideal vision of a professional wrestler. However, according to Jeff's brother, Matt Hardy, on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the former WWE Chairman and Jeff had a great relationship regardless.

"I think Vince liked Jeff a lot," Matt said. "He could tell he was different, he was out there. When people say 'Charismatic Enigma,' that is like the perfect description of who he is. ... You don't understand why he's doing what he's doing. It's just f***ing cool that he's doing it. He has a very interesting dynamic, and I think Vince saw a lot of his personality shining through and saw how he had that rock star complex." Matt also described Jeff as being very humble, and he believes McMahon saw that as well.

Jeff Hardy had several runs with WWE, including a stint from 2006 through 2009 that saw him win the WWE Championship in 2008, which shows how much confidence McMahon had in him. Jeff left WWE in 2009, but he returned along with his brother at WWE WrestleMania 33 in 2017.

Jeff and Matt Hardy are currently signed to AEW; Jeff, however, has been missing from action since June due to being arrested and charged with DUI. AEW President Tony Khan stated that month that Jeff was undergoing treatment, that he was "doing better," and that he had Khan's support in the matter.

