Shane Taylor Makes AEW Debut To Set Up Match For ROH Final Battle

Prior to Tony Khan purchasing Ring of Honor earlier this year, Shane Taylor had been one of the more notable members on the roster in recent years. Taylor won the ROH World Television Championship from Jeff Cobb at War of the Worlds 2019 and won the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships as the leader of Shane Taylor Promotions in 2021. His tenure in ROH seemingly ended when the company went on hiatus at the end of the year.

However, the powerhouse will return to his former home at the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view on December 10, which was made clear in his debut appearance on "AEW Rampage" last night. Interrupting Keith Lee during a backstage interview, Taylor challenged "The Limitless One" to a tag team match at the pay-per-view, saying that he will team with Texas-based independent wrestler JD Griffey. Despite being on uncertain terms with Lee, Swerve Strickland appeared and teased that he would be Lee's partner in the bout.

Taylor and Lee certainly aren't strangers to one another. They teamed together as the Pretty Boy Killers in ROH in the mid-2010s. Although they never won the ROH World Tag Team Titles, their time as a team in the company included several breakout performances and led to successful singles careers for both.

Griffey and Lee were also once a tag team, sporadically competing as The Power of Two in Texas from 2009 to 2014. With Taylor accusing Lee of abandoning all of his tag team partners on "AEW Rampage," the match at Final Battle will be all about loyalty — or lack thereof.