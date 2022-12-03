Kurt Angle Birthday Celebration Set For 12/9 WWE SmackDown

WWE announced during the December 2 edition of "SmackDown," that there will be a birthday celebration for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle on the December 9 episode of "SmackDown." The episode will be taking place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the PPG Paints Arena.

Angle was born on December 9, 1968. One of Angle's last WWE appearances was on the June 27 episode of "Raw," where he sent a video message to John Cena.

His last WWE in-ring match was in 2019 against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. He ended up losing his retirement match. It's also interesting to note that Angle's last "SmackDown" match was on March 26, 2019, where he faced AJ Styles. The match ended in a no contest.

As noted, Angle recently spoke about wrestling one more match. In the interview, the former WWE Champion said that he "doesn't think so," but if he did have one, the match will be like Ric Flair's and be a tag team match. Last July, Flair teamed with Andrade and they defeated Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal at the "Ric Flair Last Match" event.

Also, slated for next week's "SmackDown," Shayna Baszler (with "SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey) vs. Shotzi and Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will receive a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Before that match, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will first defend their titles against Matt Riddle and Elias on the December 5 edition of "WWE Raw."

Results of last night's episode of "SmackDown" are available at this link here.