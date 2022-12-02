Kurt Angle Keeps The Door Open For One More Match

Since his retirement, Kurt Angle has remained active in the pro wrestling world by appearing at conventions and hosting his own podcast, "The Kurt Angle Show," with Conrad Thompson. As other wrestlers like Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat compete in one more match years after retirement, fans still wonder if the 53-year-old will step back in the squared circle. When asked about the possibility during a recent interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Angle's response was tentative, but not entirely dismissive.

"I don't think so," he said. "I had knee replacements five months ago, so I'm good. I think I had a good enough career that I'm very proud of. If it does come down to be, it'll probably be like a tag match like Ric Flair did so that I don't get exposed. I hate to say it, but I'm not exactly the same wrestler I used to be, and if I did decide to have a wrestling match, it would be against younger guys that can carry me. I'd make sure it's a tag match so I wasn't exposed, and it's hard to say this because I'm basically telling the fans, 'Hey, I can't really wrestle anymore, but watch me in my next match.'"

Throughout his 20-year career, Angle competed all over the globe for companies like WWE, TNA, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. In 2017, he returned to WWE to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, and competed sporadically in major pay-per-view matches until he wrapped up his in-ring career with a retirement tour in 2019. After scoring wins over the likes of Jinder Mahal, Apollo Crews, Chad Gable, and Samoa Joe, Angle finally lost to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. The Olympic Gold Medalist hasn't competed since, maintaining his status as a retired wrestler, though he had previously teased a return to the ring.