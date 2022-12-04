WWE Hall Of Famer Labels The Elite 'Immature' And 'Childish'

During the Q&A part of "After 83 Weeks with Christy Olson," WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff was asked about The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks making fun of the situation surrounding them and CM Punk.

"It's so childish, isn't it," Bischoff asked. "Does anyone other than me think this is just f—king like high school? I refuse to allow myself to even remotely be interested in this. Imagine that people who are their target audience are relating to what I can – it's just high stuff. Whatever man. Whatever happened, whatever happened, I don't care. I don't want to be associated in the same room with this. It's weird. I don't know what else to say. First of all, they are immature. They're children. I've got shoes older than them."

Omega and The Young Bucks made their AEW returns at the Full Gear pay-per-view following their suspension for the backstage brawl after the All Out pay-per-view with Punk and Ace Steel.

During the November 24 episode of "AEW Dynamite," The Elite mocked both the Chicago crowd and Punk. In the second match of their best-of-seven series for the AEW World Trios Championship, Omega bit Pac's arm, in what appeared to be a reference to what Ace Steel reportedly did to Omega during the backstage altercation.

Later in the match, Matt Jackson mocked Punk's own botch during his match with "Hangman" Adam Page at Double Or Nothing. Omega even used Punk's finisher the GTS and after "Dynamite," Omega went on Twitter and thanked Kenta for the finisher, as he is the original creator of the finishing move.

