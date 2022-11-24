Kenny Omega Comments On Using GTS On AEW Dynamite

On the November 23 episode of "AEW Dynamite," The Elite (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks) took on The Death Triangle (PAC and the Lucha Brothers) in the second match of their best-of-seven series for the AEW World Trios Championship. This match had a far different energy than their first bout at Full Gear, as it took place in front of a rowdy Chicago crowd who were on their feet for the entire encounter. Chicago is the home of CM Punk, who has not been featured on AEW programming since the backstage brawl that took place during the All Out media scrum — an event that left Punk, The Elite, and Ace Steel reportedly suspended.

During the Elite versus Death Triangle match-up last night on "Dynamite," Omega and the Young Bucks made fun of Punk in different ways during the match. Some of the noticeable Elite on Punk trolling that took place included Omega putting his hands together by his face, then nailing PAC with Punk's finisher, the GTS. Following "Dynamite," Omega tweeted out: "Thank you, @KENTAG2S. Always a good brother. Bullet Club 4-Life amirite?"

KENTA, who is a current member of NJPW's Bullet Club, has been using the GTS for a very long time, creating the move prior to Punk using it. Omega was once a part of the Bullet Club during his tenure with NJPW, enabling him to now use that association for additional Punk trolling. Also in the match, Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks missed a Buckshot Lariat on purpose, a move Punk missed twice in his match against "Hangman" Adam Page at Double or Nothing earlier this year. To top things off, Omega bit PAC's arm like Steel reportedly bit his. These actions run counter to Omega's recent message to AEW fans, insisting that they try to move on from the post-All Out brawl and let it go.