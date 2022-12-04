Major Update Regarding The Future Of WWE SmackDown On DirecTV

Ahead of the December 2 episode of "WWE SmackDown" on FS1, FOX announced that DirecTV was looking at dropping FOX-affiliated stations from their packages. In a statement posted on keepfox.com, FOX revealed, "FOX remains committed to reaching a fair agreement with DIRECTV for the continued distribution of our networks. Despite our best efforts for months, we regret that DIRECTV continues to demand unprecedented special treatment that represents a wholesale change to our long-standing relationship and is out of step with marketplace terms."

Deadline now reports that FOX and DirecTV have agreed to a "multi-year carriage renewal" that will keep FOX on one of the biggest cable providers in the United States. Negotiations for a new deal extended past the deadline on Friday, however, a short-term extension allowed the parties to reach a new agreement over the weekend. As a result of the renewal, "WWE SmackDown" will continue to be available to DirecTV subscribers for the foreseeable future.

WWE signed a five-year deal with FOX in June 2018 to broadcast "SmackDown" on FOX and FS1. The show officially premiered on October 4, 2019, with much fanfare as the show featured The Rock appearing alongside Becky Lynch, a ladder match between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon, a lumberjack match pitting Roman Reigns against Erick Rowan, and a controversial main event that saw Brock Lesnar defeat Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship in mere seconds. Since then, "SmackDown" has become the primary home for storylines involving WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.