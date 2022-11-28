DirecTV Customers Could Lose Access To WWE SmackDown

Since moving over to Fox in 2019, WWE's "Friday Night SmackDown" has become the promotion's flagship show, even more so these days thanks to the ongoing storyline involving Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his Bloodline stable. The storyline hit its emotional peak on Saturday at Survivor Series WarGames, and now some "SmackDown" fans are in danger of missing out on the story's resolution.

Fox has launched the website keepfox.com, revealing that DirecTV may be looking into dropping the station from their packages.

"FOX remains committed to reaching a fair agreement with DIRECTV for the continued distribution of our networks," a statement on the site read. "Despite our best efforts for months, we regret that DIRECTV continues to demand unprecedented special treatment that represents a wholesale change to our long-standing relationship and is out of step with marketplace terms.

As such we are compelled to alert viewers who are DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream and U-Verse subscribers that they could lose access to their favorite FOX programming beginning at midnight, December 2, including the NFL on FOX, the Big Ten College Football Championship on FOX, the FIFA World Cup™ on FOX and FS1, FOX local news, and more."

December 2 is this coming Friday, which would mean, "SmackDown" fans with DirecTV could lose access to the show as early as this week. The next episode of "SmackDown" is expected to deal with the fallout of Saturday's WarGames match, though nothing has been officially announced for the show. WWE has yet to comment on the potential issue.