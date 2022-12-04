Kevin Nash Thanks YouTube Subscribers For Reaching Milestone In Wake Of His Son's Death

It has been a rough year for Kevin Nash, with the untimely death of his son coming mere months after the death of his close friend and former tag team partner, Scott Hall. Nash's son, Tristan, helped his father with the "Kliq This" podcast that Nash had begun just this past Summer. The show became something that they bonded over leading up to his death, which led Kevin Nash to take to Twitter and ask for a one-time favor from his fans.

"I never ask for anything," Nash prefaced in his December 3 tweet, "But I'm asking anyone that is willing to subscribe to my podcast 'Kliq This.'" Nash said that his son wanted to get the podcast's YouTube channel to 100,000 subscribers and get the celebratory plaque gifted to channels that reach that milestone. "I want to put it next to his urn. Thank you," Nash concluded.

Various high-profile names in wrestling responded, with AEW President Tony Khan and tag team wrestling legend Ricky Morton proclaiming they would help Nash reach his goal. The founding member of the NWO would go on to send out a follow-up tweet a few hours later, thanking fans for their overwhelming support for the channel.

"I can't thank you enough. I love you all." Nash tweeted, "You made my year not sting so much. [This] will be a part of his life. You've brought a beatdown man to tears."

The support from wrestlers and fans alike led the "Kliq This" YouTube channel to reach over 130,000 subscribers as of Sunday morning.