Bianca Belair Competes In Bodybuilding Competition

WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair shared on her Instagram account this afternoon that she has been training for the 2022 WBFF Pro Atlantic City Pro Am.

The bodybuilding competition is happening this weekend. Photos that Belair shared via her Instagram are available here and here. In her lengthy post, the 33-year-old noted in the first paragraph that like her ring gear, she made her own outfits for the competition. She also wrote about her past "unhealthy relationship" with food and facing her fears.

"For the past 10 weeks I have been training for the @wbffentertainment Pro Atlantic City Pro Am, & this weekend all of that hardwork got to play out on stage! I'll be posting more photos throughout the day with results! Bikini: Made by ME. This journey has taught me so much about myself & how much I have grown and evolved from that little girl in High School and College who was obsessed with being the best but took it too far and over trained constantly. The little girl who had such an unhealthy relationship with food and struggled with eating disorders that even years later as an adult I couldn't even hear the word 'diet' without being triggered. I wanted to push myself, test myself... see if I could commit without taking it too far, see if I had learned to listen to my body, see if I could diet again and have self-control without going off on the deep end. I truly faced my fears with this one," wrote Belair.

Belair last defended her "Raw" Women's title on WWE programming at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 against Bayley. Last Saturday at Survivor Series: WarGames, she, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim won the Women's WarGames match.