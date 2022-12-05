Jake Roberts Hopes AEW Gives Him This Opportunity

WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts was able to gather a great many accolades during his in-ring career. However, there is one area of the professional wrestling industry that Roberts never really got to venture too deeply into, and on the latest episode of "The Snake Pit" show on AdFreeShows (fka "DDP Snake Pit"), Roberts revealed he still holds out hope that AEW may provide him with the opportunity to do so.

"I sure do [hope to get into broadcasting]. I sure do," Roberts said. "I'm hoping AEW will give me that opportunity, but they may not. I don't know. I would love to do it."

In addition to several commentary appearances for WCW and WWF during the 1990s, Roberts has appeared for a handful of guest spots on commentary during "AEW Dark" while serving as the manager for Lance Archer. The last time Roberts appeared on commentary for the brand was in 2021. It seems now that Roberts hopes to take these appearances to the next level and pick up a more full-time position at the commentary booth for the company in the future.

Though Roberts has had some health issues over the past several years, the performer recently revealed that he was able to finish his oxygen treatments and made a return to work at AEW. Now it just remains to be seen if Roberts gets a chance to pick up a commentary position, for "AEW Dynamite," "AEW Rampage," or one of the company's online shows. Though he no longer carries his patented snake around with him these days, the performer still maintains a "rough around the edges" onscreen persona that helps him stand out, and could be a good choice to shake up the commentary booth.