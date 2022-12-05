Jimmy Korderas Wishes SmackDown Match Would've Aired On Fox

While the soccer World Cup might be raging on into the knockout stages, WWE's version of the popular competition came to an end this past Friday on "WWE SmackDown." The USA might have been knocked out of the World Cup by the Netherlands, but Ricochet was able to represent the red, white, and blue by claiming a victory as he defeated Santos Escobar. The two men put on a great encounter, but during his "Reffin Rant," former WWE official Jimmy Korderas said, "a lot of people are questioning the finals" in regards to where it was placed on the show.

"I know some people are saying, 'That shouldn't have been the main event of SmackDown this past Friday. Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet, the names aren't big enough stars to main event a big-time show like SmackDown,' and that's the reason they put them on last this week is because they were on FS1," he said.

The Pac-12 Championship Game led to WWE moving from its regular spot, and Korderas believes that there "was an even bigger miss" when it came to booking the World Cup finals on the most recent show.

"That should have been a main event match when SmackDown aired on Fox Network," he said. "It would have had a bigger audience and maybe some more people would have gravitated towards these two young stars. That's the idea of elevating two new stars, so in front of a bigger audience I think that match would have been better, instead of on FS1."

The victory in the tournament means that Ricochet will be getting the chance to compete for the Intercontinental Championship, as he will challenge GUNTHER on the 12/16 episode of "SmackDown."

