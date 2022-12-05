Saraya Teases Her 2023 Plans

Saraya is preparing for big things next year. In a new interview with TMZ's Dean Muhtadi, the AEW star excitedly claimed "2023 is going to be a huge year for Saraya." Saraya made her in-ring return last month after a five-year layoff due to injury, defeating Britt Baker at AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view, and is expected to have a main event-level run with the company in the next calendar year. But it's also her ability to pursue other projects outside the ring that has the AEW star excited for the future.

Muhtadi, formerly Mojo Rawley in WWE, asked about Saraya's work outside of wrestling. During Saraya's time off in recent years, Muhtadi pointed out the former Paige has found success with the autobiographical "Fighting With My Family" movie, running a successful Twitch stream, and making an appearance in a music video for the band Falling in Reverse. "As you know, as much as it's incredible being in WWE, you're kind of limited with what you can and can't do outside the company. So, you have to get permission to do things," Saraya pointed out, teasing that "I can't really give away too much, but now I have 100 percent freedom to do whatever I want."

Saraya said "now that I have no shackles, no nothing, and I have so much freedom, it feels really good to have people approach me." The AEW star noted that "so many production companies approach me [and] so many book editors come up to me. And that feels incredible because I got really scared — I felt like a bum after a while because I was sitting around so much and I hate not working, so now I'm working constantly," she said. "I'm just very excited about the future. There's so much more to come — 2023 is going to be a huge year for Saraya."