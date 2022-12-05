Sami Zayn Wishes WWE Survivor Series Segment Had Been On SmackDown

The Bloodline's "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns together shared a backstage heart-to-heart prior to the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series. During their conversation, Reigns questioned Zayn about lying to Jey Uso about a Kevin Owens interaction on the previous "SmackDown," with Zayn explaining his reasoning for doing so while telling Reigns the truth about what happened. Things ended with Reigns hugging Zayn while also showing a bit of hesitancy in giving full trust to the only non-family member of the group. While on the "Cheap Heat" podcast, Zayn revealed his thoughts on the segment with Reigns.

"I kind of wish that backstage that we had done was on television," Zayn said. "I think it would have gotten a lot more, I don't know — people would've been able to sit in it a little longer whereas it was part of a threat throughout a night of Survivor Series. It was a great piece of the totality of the night. But, it still got us where we needed to go, whereas if it was on TV, it could sit and breathe for a while and people could talk about it, dissect it, and do all that."

Despite it taking place at Survivor Series, prior to the WarGames match-up, and not on "SmackDown," it still worked out for Zayn. The Bloodline defeated The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens in the main event, with Zayn proving to the other members of The Bloodline throughout the match where his true allegiance resided. Zayn's efforts were not in vain, as following their victory, Jey, the lone holdout in not fully embracing Zayn's inclusion in The Bloodline, hugged him in the ring, improving their relationship dynamic exponentially.

