Titus O'Neil Discusses Adopting LGBTQ Child And Writing 2nd Book

Titus O'Neil has enjoyed a multi-hyphenated career that included football, and wrestling – he's a WWE Global Ambassador and Warrior Award recipient – nonprofit leadership through his Bullard Foundation and philanthropic endeavors, most recently aiding in the Hurricane Ian relief efforts in Florida. He recently added writing to his C.V., with the release of his new autobiography "There's No Such Thing As A Bad Kid."

In an interview with "The Dad Edge Podcast," O'Neill described how he documented his troubled childhood and his ability to find his sense of value as an adult.

"Every city you go to, you'll see somebody call a kid 'a bad kid,'" he said. "We never were bad kids – we were kids making bad decisions in bad environments, around bad influences, and having bad outcomes. You take those same exact kids, you put them in a good environment around good people, they'll have a greater chance to succeed and therefore they'll have greater outcomes."

O'Neill is also using his book to "get a small gauge of why I think the way that I think [and] why I parent the way that I parent." He is working on a second book about fatherhood, and he expressed hope that his next book will help people shield themselves from rude and harmful comments designed to denigrate one's family.

"You won't ever see me bash a lesbian and gay community because I had members of my family that were lesbian and gay," he said. "They were persecuted by my own family members, many of them who I still haven't spoken to."