Wrestlers Who Were Moments Away From Serious Injury

For generations, professional wrestling has been a widely-adored form of entertainment the world over. While its mainstream popularity has ebbed and flowed over the years, those who love it, love it, and it's not hard to figure out why. Between the larger-than-life personas, intense rivalries, and unforgettable moments, wrestling is near-impossible to turn away from when it's at its best. Although, the glitz and the glam of most wrestling products in the modern day can distract from the fact that those brave enough to step between the ropes are indeed putting their bodies on the line to keep audiences happy.

No matter how you slice it, wrestling is immensely demanding on the human body. Most veterans of the squared circle would agree that, as the years wear on, the bumps and strikes catch up with them physically, leading to all kinds of aches and pains. If they're lucky, that's the worst they'll have to deal with. In the cases of some other athletes, serious injuries can derail careers, change their way of life, or worse. Sadly, that's the nature of the beast that is pro wrestling: once that opening bell rings, a multitude of things can go wrong, and one's physical wellbeing is always hanging in the balance.

While injuries are hardly uncommon in wrestling, some fortunate folks walk away from matches only narrowly avoiding disaster. Here are a few notable examples of wrestlers who were mere moments away from horrific injury, but were rescued by their quick-thinking opponents.