WWE Reveals How Bianca Belair's Next Opponent Will Be Decided

"Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair is waiting for her next challenger, but fortunately for her and the rest of the WWE Universe, she won't have to wait much longer. This afternoon, WWE tweeted out an official video of backstage correspondent Byron Saxton announcing two big triple threat matches for tonight's episode of "Raw," and the stakes are about as high as they can get. As such, Belair, whose current reign started when she defeated Becky Lynch on Night One of WrestleMania 38, will have a fair bit of scouting to do.

The first triple threat will see Bayley take on Asuka and Rhea Ripley, but the winner of that match will want to wait around to see how the second triple threat match plays out. That one pits Nikki Cross, Alexa Bliss, and Becky Lynch against one another, and the winner of each of those matches will settle things one-on-one next week Monday to ultimately decide who is next in line for a shot at Belair. Recently, all six of these women competed in a WarGames match at Survivor Series; all six are also former "Raw" Women's Champions.

Those matches aren't the only things to look forward to tonight on "Raw." Also scheduled for this evening from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, is The Usos putting their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on the line against the newly-formed team of Elias and Matt Riddle. Additionally, WWE Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield is set to host an invitational poker tournament.