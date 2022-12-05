WWE Raw Preview (12/5): The Usos Vs. Matt Riddle And Elias For The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

The Usos will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" taking place at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. In their first televised title defense since becoming the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions in history, The Bloodline's Jimmy and Jey Uso will put the gold on the line against Matt Riddle and Elias. The unlikely pairing of Riddle and Elias teamed for the first time on the November 21 episode of "Raw" and defeated Otis and Chad Gable of Alpha Academy. Seemingly pleased with how that match played out, Riddle and Elias immediately set their sights on challenging for the tag team titles; The Usos confronted the pair last week to set up tonight's Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship bout in the nation's capital.

In addition to that championship clash, WWE Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield will host an invitational poker tournament. The competition comes about after JBL and his new associate Baron Corbin were shown playing poker backstage last month. While no further information has been provided relating to what the invitational will entail and who will take a seat at the poker table, there will likely be a number of segments played out across tonight's broadcast focusing on the tournament. Of course, JBL has been involved in a handful of backstage poker games in the past, but his motive for creating tonight's invitational has yet to be determined.

Although the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match and JBL's invitational poker tournament are the only items advertised for tonight's show, WWE's event page indicates that "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Kevn Owens, and Seth "Freakin" Rollins are scheduled to appear, as well as The Judgment Day's Finn Bálor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley.