Kevin Nash Sends Reassurances After Triple H Checks On Him

The Kliq has remained tight through thick and thin and Kevin Nash recently noted the concern Triple H showed for his legendary friend after Nash's son, Tristen, tragically passed away in October. Nash and his "Kliq This" co-host Sean Oliver were closing out the latest episode of the series when Oliver mentioned how wrestling colleagues implored him to keep an eye on Nash after Tristen's passing. Still, Nash already had some close friends looking out for him.

"Paul called me, Triple H called me and his second sentence out of his mouth was, 'You're not going to do anything crazy are you?'"

"I think they knew how close, how much that was my life," Nash said, referring to the endless amount of love he has for Tristen.

"The last thing I'll do is leave my f*ckin' wife alone," Nash reassured Oliver and his fans. "This doesn't hurt," he said, referring to recording the podcast. "Having something to do on Wednesdays doesn't hurt, especially when I look across and this is something we did."

A further outpour of love came from the fans for Nash over the weekend. Tristen played a primary role in having his Hall of Fame father do a podcast for fans. His major goal eventually became getting over 100,000 YouTube subscribers for their channel. Kevin reached out to followers on Twitter over the weekend and the subscriber base soared to over 103,000 and counting, well past the target number. Nash expressed his immense gratitude to fans for helping Tristen's name continue to flourish with the podcast.

