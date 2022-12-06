Top Contenders To Clash For Next Title Shot Against Bianca Belair

Alexa Bliss and Bayley will battle it out on the 12/12 "WWE Raw" in a match to determine the next challenger for Bianca Belair's "Raw" Women's Championship.

The two women qualified for the match by winning a pair of triple-threat matches on this week's show, with Bayley defeating Rhea Ripley and Asuka in the first bout, and Bliss prevailing victorious over Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross in the main event. Both matches had controversial finishes and seemingly set up future rivalries. First, a dominant Ripley had her match all but won until a slight error in judgment on her part allowed Bayley to nail Asuka with a Rose Plant for the win. After the match, an irate Ripley took out her frustrations on Asuka, hitting the Emperess of Tomorrow with a Riptide before leaving the ring.

Later, Lynch was pulled out of the ring by Dakota Kai and IYO SKY during her triple-threat match and was subjected to a brutal beatdown, which gave Bliss the opening to hit a Twisted Bliss on Cross for the pinfall victory. The show went off the air with Lynch selling injuries after being power bombed through the announce table.

Fans on social media believe Lynch will likely cost Bayley the match against Bliss next week, setting up a potential showdown between the former Four Horsewomen at a future show. With the Royal Rumble – WWE's next premium live event – nearly two months away, it's unlikely WWE saves the Lynch vs. Bayley match until January 28.

WWE has also yet to announce the date for Belair's next title defense. Next week's #1 contender's match between Bayley and Bliss will be their first singles encounter since the 9/19 "WWE Raw," where Bayley won thanks to an assist from SKY. However, the two women have shared the ring nearly a dozen times in recent months, wrestling in several multi-woman matches, most recently inside WarGames at Survivor Series.