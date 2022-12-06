WWE NXT Preview (12/6): Von Wagner Vs. Axiom Vs. Andre Chase And Wendy Choo Vs. Indi Hartwell Vs. Fallon Henley In Wild Card Matches

The final episode of "WWE NXT" before Deadline this Saturday will see two Wild Card matches take place to determine the final components in the inaugural men's and women's Iron Survivor Challenge matches. On the ladies' side of things, Zoey Stark, Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, and Kiana James are all confirmed as participants in the women's Iron Survivor Challenge, with the fifth and final spot to be claimed by either Wendy Choo, Fallon Henley, or Indi Hartwell, who will all battle one another in a Wild Card Triple Threat Match tonight.

On the men's half, JD McDonagh, Carmelo Hayes, Joe Gacy, and Grayson Waller are penciled in for the men's Iron Survivor Challenge match, and they will be joined by either Von Wagner, Axiom, or Andre Chase, who will also have a Wild Card Triple Threat of their own tonight to clinch that final slot. Furthermore, once the fifth participant is determined, the remaining Challenge competitors will join Waller on the "The Grayson Waller Effect."

Tony D'Angelo is also set to make his in-ring return tonight after sustaining a knee injury at the hands of reigning "NXT" North American Champion Wes Lee over two months ago. D'Angelo was initially ruled out as a Iron Survivor competitor due to his sidelining, but "The Don" is now ready to make a comeback; he confirmed that last week when he thanked Dijak for taking out Lee.

Elsewhere, reigning "NXT" Tag Team Champions Kit Wilson and Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly will present a real Christmas story. Plus, we will likely see Bron Breakker and challenger Apollo Crews cross paths again before their "NXT" Championship collision at Deadline, and finally, we will learn if Mandy Rose will be defending the "NXT" Women's Championship this weekend.