Shawn Michaels Reveals WWE NXT Iron Survivor Challenge Participants

During Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT," the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels and WWE Hall of Famers X-Pac, Road Dogg, Alundra Blayze, and Molly Holly, discussed who will participate in the inaugural men's and women's Iron Survivor Challenge matches at the Deadline event on December 10.

Michaels later announced those chosen for the men's Iron Survivor Challenge match include Carmelo Hayes, J.D. McDonagh, Joe Gacy, and Grayson Waller. The final participant will be determined in a three-way match between Andre Chase, Axiom, and Von Wagner on next Tuesday's "NXT."

Zoey Stark, Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, and Kiana James were announced for the women's Iron Survivor Challenge match. Just like for the men, the final participant for the women's match will be determined on the December 6 episode. The scheduled three-way match is Indi Hartwell vs. Wendy Choo vs. Fallon Henley.

Michaels announced the rules for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches on the November 15 edition of "NXT." Two wrestlers will begin the match, with a new one entering every five minutes until all five competitors are officially in the ring. The five "NXT" Superstars will aim to earn points for every successful fall. When the match reaches the 25-minute mark, the competitor with the most points will win the match, and earn the title of "Iron Survivor."

The men's and women's winners will also receive future title shots for the "NXT" Championship and the "NXT" Women's Championships. The full rules for the Iron Survival Challenge match are available at this link here.