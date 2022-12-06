Naomi Hangs With AEW Star At NBA Game

For over 200 days, Naomi, along with Sasha Banks, has not been seen in WWE following her and Banks decision to walk out of "WWE Raw" this past May. In walking out, they placed their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the desk of then Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. Following their actions, both women were suspended and have not returned since. Despite their not being on TV, neither Banks nor Naomi have been afraid to make public appearances, as both women were at the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere.

Naomi tweeted three photos and one short video of her and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill at the Atlanta Hawks versus the Oklahoma City Thunder and stated: "Oh what a night! 💚 @Jade_Cargill 🏀 #atlantahawks" While at Jackson University, Cargill found herself playing basketball all while deciding to major in child psychology.

Cargill has been one of the most consistent faces of the AEW women's division over the past few years. She remains undefeated, minus an elimination from the 2021 Casino Battle Royal at All Out. If Naomi is not currently under contract with WWE, she would have the opportunity to wrestle for AEW if both parties decided to make that move — meaning she could team up with Cargill moving forward or even oppose the dominant TBS Champion. Cargill has defeated women who have made their way over to AEW from WWE in past matches, as she defeated Ruby Soho, known as Ruby Riott while in WWE, to win the TBS Championship tournament earlier this year.

Naomi may be incentivized to remain with WWE if she chooses to return to pro wrestling, as her husband, Jimmy Uso, is currently with WWE. Throughout her time with WWE, Naomi has won the "SmackDown" Women's Championship on two occasions.