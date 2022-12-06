Booker T Forsees William Regal Continuing His Work In WWE NXT

Over the weekend, it appeared that William Regal's tenure with All Elite Wrestling had come to an end, and a new chapter was reopening for him with WWE. The details began to emerge after last week's "Dynamite" when Regal was ambushed by AEW World Champion MJF and most likely written off AEW programming for his exit from the company.

Earlier in the year, the Englishman was released by WWE after 22 years with the company, but word of his return has been spreading like wildfire. Reacting to the news, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes Regal will wind up returning to a familiar spot with WWE: a role in "NXT." "I do think it's cool that William Regal is going to be able to go back and continue his work that he was doing in 'NXT,' because I thought William Regal was perfect as General Manager in 'NXT,'" Booker T said on "The Hall of Fame" podcast. "I'm just glad he's gonna get a chance to go back and finish his work."

Regal has a deep-rooted affiliation with the "NXT" brand that stems back as far as 2010. That year, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion appeared on the brand's first season as an on-screen mentor following the cancellation of "ECW." In 2013, Regal wrestled his final in-ring match against Cesaro — now Claudio Castagnoli in AEW — on a Christmas Day episode of "NXT." Following his retirement, the British wrestling veteran became the on-screen General Manager of "NXT" in July 2014 until his departure. Behind the curtain, Regal became a trainer at the WWE Performance Center and later took on the role of WWE Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting.

