Dominik Mysterio Thinks People Forget This About Rhea Ripley

Since Dominik Mysterio became a part of The Judgment Day, he's developed a rather unique relationship with Rhea Ripley. While joining Mike Jones on the radio at DC101, Mysterio discussed an element to Rhea Ripley that he believes fans often forget.

"You forget that Rhea is so young," Mysterio said. "She's 26, 25 ... she's my age and she's already accomplished so much in her, in her career ... I'd like to think that she's just also getting started. So, it's a, it's a very big blessing to be part of The Judgment Day."

Despite only recently turning 26 years old, Ripley has found major success in WWE across three different brands. As a part of "NXT UK," Ripley became the first-ever "NXT UK" Women's Champion and defended the title successfully twice before losing it to Toni Storm. Ripley eventually made her way to "NXT" and defeated Shayna Baszler for the "NXT" Women's Championship — ending a 416-day reign in the process. Ripley held that title until WrestleMania 36 where Charlotte Flair, who won that year's women's Royal Rumble, made Ripley tap out to the Figure-Eight.

Ripley may have finished second in the 2021 women's Royal Rumble match, however, that would not stop her from moving on to WrestleMania 37 to defeat Asuka for the "Raw" Women's Championship. That remains Ripley's only singles title on the main roster to date — a title she held for nearly 100 days before losing to Flair again, this time at Money in the Bank. Ripley has also held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships one time, alongside Nikki A.S.H. — now known as Nikki Cross. The "SmackDown" Women's Championship remains the only singles women's title in the company Ripley has not yet held.