Brody King Describes Julia Hart's Transition Away From Being A Cheerleader

Sometimes there's more to someone than what first meets the eye – at least that's what Brody King learned when he witnessed Julia Hart's transition from a "bubbly cheerleader" to adopting a dark and mysterious aura.

On the latest episode of "The Sessions with Renée Paquette" podcast, King opened up about the unexpected, yet welcomed addition of Hart to The House of Black and whether the four-piece faction is looking to add members.

"I would say right now we're very much a hive mind: We all want the same thing and know the true trajectory we want to go in," King said. "Bringing in Julia was interesting, because obviously on the outside a 19-year-old cheerleader makes no sense to be with us, but then she joins the group and she fits in perfectly."

One moment King and stablemates Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews knew Hart would fit into the group is when his God's Hate bandmate Colin Young was asking Hart for some creative direction while working on her entrance music. Young wrote Hart's theme music and The House of Black's theme.

"When [Young] was making Julia's music, he was like, 'What do you want it to sound like?' " he recalled. "And Julia just goes, 'I like Nine Inch Nails and Marilyn Manson,' and we're all like, 'What?!' There's more here than we think."

King joked he and his wife have become Hart's "wrestling parents" and even took her to the mall before this September's All Out pay-per-view to find attire for their ring entrance. At the mall, Hart settled on an Undertaker-like hat. "Now people are calling her 'Tiny Taker' or whatever," King laughed. "But she's got this Stevie Nicks vibe. She was this bubbly sweet cheerleader and now she's got the best resting b**** face on Earth."