At AEW Double or Nothing, fans finally got what they’d been waiting months to see when Julia Hart revealed herself as the newest member of the House of Black, helping Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Malakai Black defeat Death Triangle (Pac, Penta Oscuro, and Rey Fenix) in trios action. Since then, Hart has been on a winning streak on “AEW Dark: Elevation” and “AEW Dark,” where she’s sported a new look and a more cerebral, sinister side.

In a live signing with Captain’s Corner earlier this week, Hart discussed the backstage dynamic between herself and the other members of the House of Black.

“I would say Malakai is like my mentor, my coach,” Hart said. “He’s always giving me critiques and gives me homework to do. Brody is like my dad. He’s the guy that takes care of me and makes sure everything’s okay. Buddy is like a brother. He still just wants to joke around and have fun and a good time.

“I got locked out of my car the other week. He [Brody] helped me with my keys, he helped me with my mask. His wife is great too, she’s like my mom. And his kids are adorable. They’re all great. The House of Black is really like a big family. Everyone is great. I couldn’t ask for anyone better to help me with stuff. They’re always there with advice.”

The House of Black is currently looking to expand their ranks from four to five, with Malakai Black attempting to steer Miro towards the group last night on “AEW Dynamite.” Many will note that Miro was sprayed with Black’s mist at AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door, which has served as a precursor to wrestlers embracing their darker tendencies. Hart herself was hit with the mist shortly before her heel turn.

Meanwhile, Brody King continues to be embroiled in a few with Darby Allin, and last night challenged Allin to a Coffin Match. Allin has yet to accept the challenge, and the match hasn’t been scheduled as of this writing.

