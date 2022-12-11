Dominick Mysterio Addresses Amount Of WWE Titles

The amount of titles a pro wrestling promotion has been a controversial and divisive topic over the past few years; AEW currently showcases over 15 titles on their weekly shows between their own titles, ROH ones, and others. Former "SmackDown" Tag Team Champion Dominik Mysterio revealed his thoughts on the number of titles in WWE at the current moment.

"I think there is a good dynamic with the titles," Mysterio said appearing on "Mike Jones." "Every title right now is, is very important. You know? There's a lot of meaning behind each title and getting your hands on one is, it's always been a goal, but right now, it seems like the thing to do because any of one of those titles is so [prestigious]."

WWE currently has one world champion — Roman Reigns, who is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. There were two world titles in the company, however, WrestleMania 38 saw a Championship Unification match between Reigns and then WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Just like the two world titles were unified into one, the "Raw" and "SmackDown" Tag Team Championships saw themselves unified as The Usos defeated RKBro in a Championship Unification match in May. WWE has two sets of Women's Championships — "Raw" and "SmackDown — that are currently held by Bianca Belair and Ronda Rousey respectively. The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships are held by Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

The last two titles on WWE's main roster are the United States and Intercontinental Championships. The United States Championship is currently held by Austin Theory and the Intercontinental Championship has been around GUNTHER's waist for over 175 days.

