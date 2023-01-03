The Ultimate Warrior Once Claimed His Failed Comic Books Were More Important To Him Than Wrestling

"The Ultimate Warrior is back!" said Vince McMahon on commentary after The Ultimate Warrior defeated Hunter Hearst Helmsley in 96 seconds at "WrestleMania XII." This was the first time since the fall of 1992 the Warrior was in a WWF ring and appeared poised for another big run in his third stint with the company. However, the reunion didn't last long as Warrior was gone several months later and wouldn't be seen again until his WCW debut in August 1998. What caused the falling out between Warrior and McMahon?

On the "Jim Cornette Drive-Thru" podcast, Jim Cornette revealed one issue was the Warrior's self-titled comic book. "He was mad because they [WWF] had a branding show, a toy fair in New York, and had already had a booth scheduled and built. But since Warrior had just signed a contract to come back to the WWF, they wanted him to be represented so they put his face paint and his logo, 'Always Believe,' on the side of the booth with the other stars and he got hot at that because they were using his logo without permission," he said.

"But if Vince was to buy a million copies of the comic book that he had coming out at that point at a dollar a piece, he would consider, 'Well that's ok, we'll drop the whole thing.' And Vince had the appropriate reaction of, 'Are you out of your f'n mind? I'm not buying a million dollars worth of your comic books.'"