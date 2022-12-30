Lex Luger Formed His Ring Name From A Comic Book Villain And A Hit 80's TV Show

Lex Luger, whose real name is Lawrence Pfohl, peaked in WCW, where he won the World Heavyweight Championship twice. The world title had eluded him in his prior years in WWE and he was not received overly well by fans. However, he found his footing as a babyface in WCW, resulting in his two world title victories, while he also had a long feud with one of pro wrestling's most notorious factions, nWo.

In professional wrestling, the name of an in-ring performer can play an important part in their long-term success and popularity. WWE has changed the ring names of several performers in the past, which didn't quite help some, like when Cody Rhodes became Stardust or Keith Lee's name was changed to Bearcat Lee. However, there have been times when the name changes of stars helped their characters. While in OVW, John Cena was originally known as The Prototype, and Batista was known as Leviathan. Neither man's name stuck, and the name change helped them find massive success within and outside of the company.

Lex Luger is the ring name that Pfohl is most popularly known by — apart from a brief period when he was called The Total Package — and how he decided on the name is an interesting story.