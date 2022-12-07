Run Time And More Details On Peacock's Ric Flair Documentary Revealed

Ric Flair is undoubtedly a controversial name in the professional wrestling world, but there's also no denying that he stands as an essential figure in the history of the industry. Fans of Flair will soon have an opportunity to learn even more about the "Nature Boy," as Peacock is preparing to release a documentary later this month detailing Flair's lengthy career. During the latest episode of "To Be The Man," Flair revealed more information on the forthcoming doc, titled "Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair."

Flair revealed that the documentary will be two hours long, ensuring there's enough time to cover the many years of his career without rushing through anything. "It's long," Flair said. "Make plans and get a lot of liquor."

The retired performer stated that he's a big fan of the documentary, and that it's very up-to-date regarding his health issues and all the recent developments in his life. Considering the feature-length doc was being worked on throughout the summer, it seems likely that Flair's last match will be covered in those two hours.

"It's emotional," Flair continued. "There's a lot about Reid in it." Flair's son Reid passed away in 2013 at the age of 25. According to Flair, the rest of his family is also prominently featured, along with fellow wrestlers including The Undertaker and Hulk Hogan.

The upcoming documentary won't be the first in recent years to look closely at Flair. In addition to the "Dark Side of the Ring" episode focused on the "Plane Ride From Hell," ESPN also released a "30 for 30" documentary on Flair in 2017. However, Flair stated that the upcoming Peacock feature is a far more accurate depiction of the WWE Hall of Famer than what has come before.